Charles Nyaberi named KVF Acting President

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Deputy President Charles Nyaberi will act as Acting President until a new office is elected on April 29.

Nyaberi steps in to fill the void left by Waithaka Kioni who passed away last Sunday.

Second Vice President David Kilundo takes over Nyaberi's post as Deputy President as part of resolutions of a KVF National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held virtually on Friday morning.

While divulging details of the meeting, KVF Secretary General Ben Juma said it was imperative to make these changes for continuity purposes.

“The executive agreed in unison that Nyaberi takes the mantle though on interim basis. We don’t want to have a vacuum in the management of the sport,” said Juma.

“At the same time we all agreed that we will support the ongoing burial arrangement for President Kioni in kind and as well as finances. But importantly that we will all be available during the burial next Wednesday,” he added.

Kioni will be laid to rest at his rural home in Kiamwangi village, Gatundu in Kiambu County.

Juma also reiterated that the KVF National elections scheduled for April 29 will go on as planned. Nyaberi and Kilundo have both expressed interest in vying for the presidency.

"We have to uphold the rule of law especially after Kioni's death happened during a period of transition. The AGM is the only body that can postpone elections so we have agreed to proceed with the elections on April 29 and stay guided by our constitution," said Juma.

The executives who were in the meeting are Deputy President Nyaberi, Second Vice President Kilundo, Treasurer Kenneth Tonui, Sports Organising Secretary Ismail Chege, Deputy Secretary General Catherine Mabwi and committee members Alfred Chedotum, Emily Mbotela and Joseph Kosgei.