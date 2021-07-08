Change or perish, Kenyan volleyball coaches told

David Lung'aho.

Kenya Volleyball Federation technical director David Lung'aho (left) and referee Joseph Ojukwu stretch during the high performance coaching course at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on July 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • FIVB instructor Owese urges trainers to adopt modern trends in leagues to grow the sport

Kenya volleyball Federation (KVF) coaches have been advised to embrace healthy competition if the sport is to grow.

