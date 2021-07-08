Change or perish, Kenyan volleyball coaches told

Kenya volleyball Federation (KVF) coaches have been advised to embrace healthy competition if the sport is to grow.

Speaking on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi during the closing ceremony of a four-day high performance coaching course, FIVB Level Three Instructor Godfrey Owese said unhealthy rivalry has made local volleyball to stagnate.

FIVB Level III instructor Godfrey Owese gestures during the high performance coaching course at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on July 8, 2021.

“I would like to see for example General Service Unit men's coach Gideon Tarus attend a training session of the Kenya Prisons team and give his input. But this doesn't happen locally. Why? Because the two parties see each other as enemies but such a mentality cannot help the sport grow. It's high time that changed for the betterment of sport," the Japan-based Owese, who is attached to Philippines University Volleyball team in Manila, said.

"It feels good to share knowledge with people from my country and I hope I have been able to change how they look at the sport. Volleyball is changing and it's high time we go with the times," he added.

The four-day event attracted twenty-eight coaches drawn across the country.

KVF’s Technical Director David Lung'aho said the federation invited more coaches attached to men's teams on purpose as the administrators were keen to raise the standards of the national men's team.

"Next time we hope to hold training sessions with teachers from primary and secondary schools as well as universities because that's where the talent is moulded. I'm happy that the course has been successful and we thank the federation and the Kenya Academy of Sports for their support," Lung'aho, who also doubles up as the Kenya Prisons men's coach, said.

The Kenya Academy of Sports is a state corporation mandated with developing sports talents through establishment and management of academies, training and research.

Nairobi Prisons women's coach Salome Wanjala said the course has helped her look at the sport differently.

"The sessions were rich. I wish we could get such workshops more often. Not just the theory sessions but the practicals as well. We have been stuck with the old ways of coaching but Owese has given us more than we had asked for and I believe we are going to see a different approach to the sport," said the former national team setter.

GSU coach Tarus acknowledged that something has been amiss in their coaching.

"Owese’s presence has been helpful and I have become a better coach. I can't wait to share the knowledge that I have gathered here with the team," said Tarus.

KVF’s first vice chairman, Charles Nyaberi, challenged the coaches to put into practice the knowledge they have acquired.

Chief Administrative Secretary in Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Zachariah Kinuthia, said the men's national team has no choice but to match the success registered by their female counterparts.