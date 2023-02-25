Champs Pipeline hammer Nairobi Prisons as DCI sink Nairobi Water

Champions Kenya Pipeline launched their title defence with a routine 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-21) win over Nairobi Prisons as the first leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s National League served off at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Gymnasium on Saturday.

Pipeline asserted their authority early on and never looked back. Scores of 11-8, 13-8, 15-10, 19-10 punctuated the opening set as the Oilers set the tone.

Rookie setter Telespory Aluoch was handed a rare start ahead of skipper Rose Magoi, and impressed with her setting as Pamela Adhiambo and Gladys Ekaru put the wardresses to the sword.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau reacts during their Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League match against Nairobi Prisons at Nyayo Stadium on February 25, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nationb Media Group

Esther Simiyu, Sarah Chepchumba and setter Emily Khisa staged a fightback but Pipeline were too strong, winning the set 25-13.

Prisons were better in the second set, with their service and blocks keeping the set scores close at 6-5, but the champions capitalised on their opponents' errors to pull away 12-9.

Experienced middle blocker Triza Atuka and youngsters Miriam Chelimo, Daisy Jepkorir and Alouch then powered Pipeline to a 20-15 lead with their powerful spikes.

Chelimo's aces and quick attacks saw Pipeline take the second set 25-18, before Pipeline coach Paul Gitau introduced Yvonne Sinaida for Atuka in the third set.

Gitau then made more changes to his starting team, introducing Loise Simiyu for Chelimo, Ekaru for Zeddy Cheruto and Jepkorir for experienced left attacker Naomi Too.

Gitau's gamble to rest his star players, perhaps with his eyes on Sunday's match against Directorate of Criminal Investigations, proved costly as Prisons narrowed the gap to 12-10 before tying the scores 12-12.

Pipeline regrouped as Simiyu, a natural setter but now playing as an opposite hitter, unleashed a flurry of attacks to give Pipeline a 17-14 lead.

Prisons’ Florida Juma, Edinah Mwombe and Esther Simiyu saw the wardresses close the gap to 19-17 but it was not enough to stop Pipeline who engaged another gear to stretch the lead 21-17 before they took the set 25-21.

In the earlier match played at the same venue, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) beat league returnees Nairobi Water 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-17).

DCI's Sarah Namisi (right) attacks against Modesta Chepchirchir and Gladys Wairimu of Nairobi Water during their Kenya Volleyball National League match at Nyayo Indoor Arena on February 25, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nationb Media Group

Nairobi Water last featured in the league in 2018.

DCI coach Daniel Bor said he expects a better display on Sunday when his side plays Pipeline.

“It was a fair performance but I didn’t see much from my players but I know tomorrow they will show up. It is just the first match of the season and that kind of a show is expected. We are going for three points when we face Pipeline,” said Bor.