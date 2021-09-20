Championship has revealed new stars, coach Bitok says

Mercy Moim

Kenya women's volleyball team players Mercy Moim and Edith Wisa (right) mount blocks against a Cameroon player during their match in the ongoing African Nations Championships in Kigali Rwanda on September 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya women’s team coach happy with progress despite loss to Cameroon in final match.
  • Malkia Strikers qualify for global event.

Kenya women’s volleyball team coach, Paul Bitok, believes the plan to mould new crop of players  remains firmly on course after the conclusion of the 2021 African Nations Championships in Kigali.

