Champions Kenya Prisons lock KCB at Nyayo

Kenya Prisons women's team begun their title defence on a high after dispatching KCB 3-1 in a highly billed Kenya Volleyball Federation(KVF) National League match at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi Sunday.

KCB were tipped as favourites to win the match considering their star-studded squad, but Prisons showed them whose boss.

The Bankers led 8-5 in the first technical time out (TTO) of the first set, but the Prisons duo of left handed Emmaculate Chemtai and Yvonne Wavinya powered Prisons to 16-13 lead at the second technical time out.

Speedy Lorine Chebet then extended Prisons' lead to 18-16 thanks to her well oiled services, but a tactical change by KCB coach Japheth Munala introducing Jemimah Siangu in place of team captain Noel Murambi seemed to bear fruits as they rallied to tie 21-21 and 24-24, before Prison broke away to take the set 26-24.

In the second set, Munala rested Violet Makuto and Murambi for Sharon Amito and diminutive Leonida Kasaya as the bankers trailed 8-5 at the 1st TTO.

Edith Wisa, Mercy Moim and Sharon Chepchumba, who crossed over from Prisons and Kenya Pipeline last year bagged points for the bankers, but it was not enough as Prisons led16-13 at the 2nd TTO.

Munala then re -introduced Murambi and Makuto and the move paid off as KCB overtook their opponent 22-20 thanks to good spikes from Chepchumba, but their effort were not good enough as Prisons eventually won the set 28-26 to enjoy a 2-0 lead.

KCB setter Ernestine Akimanizanye from Rwanda was then rested for youngster Emmaculate Nekesa in third set as they led in both the 1st and 2nd TTO 8-7 and 16-12.

Wisa, Chepchumba and Nekesa combined well upfront as KCB extended lead 20-16, 23-19 as a disjointed Prisons awarded their opponent free points to finally lose the set 21-25.

In the fourth set, Prisons coach Josp Barasa rested Wavinya for the impressive Pamela Masaisai and she made a difference as they led 8-5 and 16-7 in the 1st and 2nd TTO respectively.

Everything seemed to fall apart for the Bankers as Brackcides Agala, Joy Lusenaka and Lydia Maiyo combined well to bag points as KCB trailed 20-8 ,22-12 before losing the set 25-16 and the match 3-1.

Reached for comment, KCB captain Murambi conceded defeat saying they will go back to the drawing board.

"Our opponents were good with blocks while our reception was wanting. Thankfully, this is the first leg and we now know which areas to work on," said Murambi, who is also the national team assistant captain.

Prisons captain Agala was over the moon saying the win has placed them at a better place going forward.

"It's the first leg and it feels good to start on a high. We hope to extend the good form as the league gathers momentum," said Agala, a former national team captain.

Elsewhere, Pipeline women's team saw off league debutants Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-17,25-17,25-25).

In the men's results, champions General Service Unit held their nerve to see off a stubborn Equity Bank 3-2 (25-16,21-25,25-18,22-25,15-13) in an entertaining match played at Nyayo.

Away at the Kamiti Prisons grounds, Kenya Prisons men won against Kenya Army 3-0(25-15,25-22,25-26).