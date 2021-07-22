Ceremonies chief sacked on eve of troubled Tokyo Olympics

Japan Olympic Museum

The Olympic rings are seen lit outside the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on July 20, 2021 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.
 

Photo credit: Yuki Iwamura | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The latest row involving a senior Games figure comes at a time of widespread opposition to the 2020 Olympics as Tokyo battles its highest number of coronavirus cases since January
  • Ceremonies director Kentaro Kobayashi was sacked after video emerged of a 1998 comedy sketch where he made jokes about the Holocaust, drawing laughter from the audience
  • Kobayashi's departure comes after composer Keigo "Cornelius" Oyamada was also fired for past misdemeanours when interviews surfaced where he described bullying disabled schoolmates

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.