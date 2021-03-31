CAVB reschedules women's African Clubs Championships, again

What you need to know:

  • General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Prisons are scheduled to fly the country's flag in the annual event.
  • The three booked slots for the competition after finishing first, second and third in that order respectively during the 2019 KVF League play-offs.

The annual women's African Volleyball Clubs Championship has been rescheduled for April 19 to May 1 in Sousse, Tunisia.

