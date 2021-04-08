CAVB changes venues for Clubs Championship, again

Kenya Ports Authority coach Sammy Mulinge (centre) talks to his players during their training in Mombasa on April 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The annual events were initially scheduled for Cairo, Egypt before they were moved to Sousse, Tunisia after the Egyptians failed to confirm they would host the event in time.
  • CAVB also cited the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus situation in Egypt.

The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) on Thursday announced yet another change in venues for the men and women's African Clubs Championship.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Sevens humiliate Uganda to settle for Plate in Dubai

  2. Medical appeal launched for ailing ex-Kenya 7s coach Ayimba

  3. Guardiola overwhelmed by Bielsa's 'magical man' tribute

  4. Harambee Starlets squad for Zambia friendly out

  5. Mourinho: Spurs' 6-1 win at Man Utd was freak result

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.