CAVB changes venues for Clubs Championship, again

The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) on Thursday announced yet another change in venues for the men and women's African Clubs Championship.

The annual events were initially scheduled for Cairo, Egypt before they were moved to Sousse, Tunisia after the Egyptians failed to confirm they would host the event in time. CAVB also cited the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus situation in Egypt.

The men's event, which was primed for April 16-28 in Sousse will now be held in Tunis while the women's tournament - which was set for April 19 to May 1 in Sousse - will now go down in Kelibia.

The dates for the two events remain unchanged.

CAVB in a communication to national federations on Thursday said the move was to try and organise the competitions in the "safest conditions."