CAS Kachapin: Kenyan sport has raised the bar in Africa

Kenya’s Hellen Wawira Kariuki attempts a lift

Kenya’s Hellen Wawira Kariuki attempts a lift during the Tokyo Paralympic Games’ powerlifting competition at the Tokyo International Forum on August 26, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kachapin said the fact that Kenya was the only African country that had entered a powerlifter in the below 41 kilogrammes category at Thursday’s competition speaks volumes about how seriously Kenya addresses such global competitions


In Tokyo

