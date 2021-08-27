CAS Kachapin: Kenyan sport has raised the bar in Africa

In Tokyo

Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Simon Kachapin has described Hellen Wawira’s fifth place finish in the para powerlifting competition as a “triumph for Africa.”

Kachapin said the fact that Kenya was the only African country that had entered a powerlifter in the below 41 kilogrammes category at Thursday’s competition speaks volumes about how seriously Kenya addresses such global competitions.

“Para powerlifting is a highly technical sport and not as easy as people think. You could see more experienced lifters scoring a ‘no lift’ but Wawira has managed two clean lifts, even recording a personal best,” Kachapin said.

“We have a great future is we invest wisely in these competitions.

“As Kenya we have consistently been sending athletes to these competitions because there’s nothing that has helped market the country as much as sport.

“Whenever you go, you walk tall because sport has raised the profile of Kenya.”

Kachapin is the head of Kenya’s delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.