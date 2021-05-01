Peerless Carthage sink Sfaxien to win Africa Clubs Championship

CF Carthage players celebrate with trophy

CF Carthage players celebrate with the trophy after winning the African Clubs Championships at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021. Carthage beat CS Sfaxien 3-0 in the final. 

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

What you need to know:

  • This is Carthage's second title in their history.
  • Defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt opted out of this championship.
  • Kenya Prisons won the bronze medal after beating Customs of Nigeria 3-0 in the third place play-offs match

In Kelibia, Tunisia

