Peerless Carthage sink Sfaxien to win Africa Clubs Championship

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Carthage are the 2021 Women's African Clubs Championship champions.

The African giants gained sweet revenge on their Tunisian rivals CS Sfaxien with a deserved 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-22) win to earn them a second African title.

Carthage, who came into the final with a 100 per cent record, were forced to dig deep in the second and third set to overcome the stubborn Sfaxien side who will rue letting comfortable leads escape them in the tense final that lived up to its billing.

CF Carthage players display gold medals during the closing ceremony of the 2021 African Clubs Championship at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.

CF Carthage players celebrate with the trophy after winning the African Clubs Championships at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.

CS Sfaxien players receive their silver medals during the closing ceremony of the 2021 African Clubs Championship at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.

Kenya Prisons players receive their bronze medals during the closing ceremony of the 2021 African Clubs Championship at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.

Victory at the Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia on Friday night adds to their 2017 title. The Tunisians have been finalists in the last five editions of this tournament.

Sfax coach Ben Chiekh Med Ali sprung a surprise starting with opposite Brik Mariem as a middle blocker in place of the injured Missaoui Rim yet it was Carthage who led 8-5 at the first technical timeout.

Two aces from setter Barhoumi Marwa saw Carthage extend their lead to 11-7 and they opened a five-point gap at the second technical timeout 16-11.

CF Carthage opposite Tumas Marina attacks past Mohamed Jihen's block of CS Sfaxien during the final.

With Carthage in full control thanks to meticulous conversion by opposite Marina Tumas and captain Khouloud Jinhani, the former stamped their authority with a monster block on Mohamed Jihene to seal the set at 25-16.

Med Ali defiantly stuck with the same line-up for the second set and this time they gave Carthage a run for their money trailing only by the odd point 8-7 at the first technical timeout.

CF Carthage coach Rekaya Kamel rallies his charges from the touchline.

Sfax finally claimed the lead at 13-11 forcing Carthage coach Rekaya Kamel to make his first change, introducing setter Ben Soltane Ghofrane. A pipe attack from the impressive Jihene saw Sfax lead 16-12 at the second technical timeout and set them on course to levelling the game.

But it was not to be as their skipper Sammoud Khouloud lost her head after being frustrated by good blocks from Marina and Othmani Abir. She was eventually replaced by Agrebi Rahma but by the time she stepped out of court, Carthage were leading 23-20.

CAVB referee delegate Nasr Shaban awards Barhoumi Marwa MVP award during the closing ceremony of the 2021 African Clubs Championship at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.

An ace from Jihene brought Sfax to within one point of Carthage at 24-23 and Kamel called for a timeout. Unfortunately, Jihene served out of court after the timeout to gift their rivals the set at 25-23.

Undeterred, Sfax led 8-4 with setter Mahjebi Badra’s services taking them to 13-4. However, a nine-point rally by Carthage led by their own setter Marwa cut Sfax’s lead to only three points at the second technical timeout 16-13.

Carthage players celebrate a point during the Africa Clubs Championship final match against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.

Sfax went further ahead at 18-13 but Carthage kept chasing and finally drew level at 22-22.

Then the tale of the second set happened as they completed their comeback at 25-22 to emerge winners.

From left: Winners of individual awards Ktari Fatma (best liberro of CF Carthage), best attacker & receiver Mohamed Jihen of CS Sfaxien, best server, best setter and MVP Barhoumi Marwa of Carthage and best blocker Boughanmi Marwa of Carthage display their trophies during the closing ceremony of the 2021 African Clubs Championship at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.