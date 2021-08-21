Car, house, cash for first Turkmen Olympic medallist

Polina Guryeva

Turkmenistan's first-ever Olympic medallist, weightlifter Polina Guryeva (centre) poses for pictures with her brother (left) and mother after receiving presents during a ceremony in the capital Ashgabat, on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Igor Sasin | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Guryeva, 21, won silver for Turkmenistan at this summer's Games in Tokyo in the women's 59 kg weightlifting competition. It was the ex-Soviet country's only medal at the Games and the first in its history.
  • Turkmen shooter Marat Niyazov previously won a silver medal representing the Soviet Union at the 1960 Games in Rome.

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

