Canada sink Sweden on penalties to win Olympic women's football gold

Canada

Canada's players hug midfielder Julia Grosso (second left) after she scored the winning penalty in the penalty shoot-out during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's final match against Sweden at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on August 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Stina Blackstenius scored her team-best fifth goal of the tournament to give Sweden the lead, but Jessie Fleming's penalty in the second half sent the match to extra time and it finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.
  • Labbe, the hero of Canada's quarter-final shootout win over Brazil, saved from Anna Anvegard and Jonna Andersson as Sweden captain Caroline Seger missed a chance to win it when she blazed her attempt over.

Yokohama, Japan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.