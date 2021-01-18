Can anyone stop GSU from winning a fourth straight title?

Kenya Volleyball Federation men's champions General Service Unit (GSU) coach, Gideon Tarus, says he is spoilt for choice as they chase a fourth straight gong ahead of this season's National League that serves off this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

GSU has three ties on the card against Kenya Army, Equity Bank and perennial rivals Kenya Prisons, which will be the highlight of weekend, considering their previous encounters had stretched to five sets, but in many occasions, GSU has had the final laugh.

Tarus said they have done their homework well and hope to start the league on a high.

"We can't wait to get started. The three fixtures will not be a walk in the park and we will approach them cautiously. But the tie against Prisons has always carried weight and we will be going full throttle to confirm our superiority.

"It's always good to start the league on winning note something we are keen to do. Only one player, Abiud Chirchir will miss the league as he is away in Tunisia, but other players that featured in 2019 season are all available for selection and this is an added advantage," said Tarus, a former national men's team assistant coach.

Chirchir this year renewed his contract with Tunisian club Olympic de Kelibia.

Right attacker Kevin Omuse, who was signed from Equity Bank last year, is expected to parade for the paramilitary side.

At the same time, the paramilitary side has appointed Cyrus Sang as team manager, taking over from Nicholas Kimeli.

"The change in managerial gives us a challenge to work even harder. We are ripe with expectations as we look forward to once again book a ticket to the annual African Clubs Championship," said Tarus.