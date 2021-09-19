Cameroon stop Kenya to retain Africa Nations Championships

Cameroon players celebrate after winning the Africa Nations Championships title against Kenya in the final on September 19, 2021 at the Kigali Arena.

  • Ekaru, Moim and Chepchumba were awarded the best blocker, best receiver and best attacker in that order respectively.
  • Cameroon's Bassoko and Nana were feted the best server and Most Valuable Player, while Moroccan Alexandra Erhart and Yousra Saudi were named best setter and libero respectively.

Cameroon women's volleyball team completed a double against Kenya with a deserved 3-1(25-2125-23,15-25 and 25-23) win to retain the African Nations Championships title as the event came to an end Sunday night at Kigali arena, Rwanda.

