Camacho-Quinn wins Olympic 100m hurdles in Puerto Rican first

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (left) wins ahead of USA's Kendra Harrison in the women's 100m hurdles final

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (left) wins ahead of USA's Kendra Harrison in the women's 100m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Five years ago, Camacho-Quinn was helped off the Rio Olympic Stadium track in tears after crashing and falling at the last hurdle in the semi-finals with a place in the final within touching distance
  • The powerfully built 24-year-old US-born hurdler banished that bitter memory in style, upsetting world record holder Keni Harrison of the United States to win in 12.37sec
  • She clipped the penultimate barrier in an otherwise flawless display but it was not enough to deny her gold


Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.