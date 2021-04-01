CAF sets dates for Africa Cup of Nations kick off

Harambee Stars Captain Michael Olunga (right) walks out of the pitch as Liverpool  and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah waves to his fans after their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.



Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A virtual executive committee meeting chaired by recently elected president Patrice Motsepe from South Africa also decided that a draw to divide the 24 qualifiers into six groups will be held on June 25.
  • Sierra Leone trail Benin by three points in Group L and must win to replace them in the second qualifying place and go to the Cup of Nations for the first time since 1996.

Johannesburg

