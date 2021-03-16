Caf Champs League: Simba beat Merrikh to inch closer to quarters

Simba players celebrate their goal against Sudan’s El Merrikh during their Caf Champions League group match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on March 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agencies

  • Simba were content and now just needed to manage the tempo of the game. Merrikh were now merely fighting for pride and they had chances to score. Saifeldin Bakhit had a chance in the 70th minute when he cut inside from the right but his shot was over.
  • In the 81st minute, Mattocks forced a save off Aishi Manula with a shot from the right while minutes later, Bakhit had a chance with a tap in from Panga Bambara’s cross but he miscued his effort.

Tanzanian giants Simba SC moved a step closer to the quarter finals of the Total CAF Champions League after beating Sudan’s El Merrikh 3-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

