Burkina Faso hold Uganda Cranes to qualify for 2021 Afcon

Uganda Cranes forward Emmanuel Okwi (left) shields the ball from Burkina Faso's Sakara Sanogo during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations  Group B qualifier at St Mary's Kitende on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: John Batanudde | Nation Media Group

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The result means Uganda must now avoid defeat in their last qualifying match against Malawi in Lilongwe at the weekend.
  • Malawi beat South Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday away to move to seven points, just one behind their opponents Uganda in the next qualifying round.

In Kampala, Uganda

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.