Britain shatter world record to win Olympic mixed 4x100m relay gold

Great Britain

From left: Gold medallists Britain's James Guy, Adam Peaty, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson pose with their medals at the side of the pool after the final of the mixed 4x100m medley relay swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Jonathan Nackstrand | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Chinese were second in 3:38.86 and Australia third in 3:38.95. The Caeleb Dressel-led United States were relegated to fifth.
  • The mixed relay was one of three swimming events debuting in Japan along with the men's 800m freestyle and women's 1500m freestyle.

Tokyo, Japan

