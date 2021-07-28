Richarlison fires Brazil into Olympics quarter-finals, Germany out

Brazil's players celebrate Richarlison's second goal during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group D first round match against Saudi Arabia at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 28, 2021.
  • The Everton forward is now the leading scorer in the tournament with five goals after his hat-trick against Germany.
  • The Germans, runners-up to Brazil in 2016, bowed out after a 1-1 draw with the Ivory Coast, who will face the Group C winners in the quarters.

Tokyo

