Brazil edge Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

Brazil's Richarlison, wrapped in a Brazilian flag, celebrates after winning the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football competition men's gold medal match by defeating Spain 2-1 in extra time at Yokohama International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Vincenzo Pinto | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mikel Oyarzabal cancelled out Matheus Cunha's opener after Richarlison missed a penalty, but Malcom ensured Brazil took home the gold medal with his goal in the 108th minute.

Yokohama, Japan

