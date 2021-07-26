Brazil two good for Kenya beach volleyball queens

Brazil's Rebecca Silva (left) attempts a shot past Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha

Brazil's Rebecca Silva (left) attempts a shot past Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha in their women's preliminary beach volleyball Pool 'D' match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.


Photo credit: Angela Weiss  | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's duo of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha Monday made Brazil's pair of Ana Patricia and Rebecca Silva sweat for their win especially in the first set
  • Another strong start from Kenya saw them restrict Brazil to only a one-point lead at 6-5 but a nine-point rally from the South Americans saw them lead 15-5 and easily claimed the second set at 21-9
  • USA beat Latvia 2-1 (21-13,16-21,15-11) in another Pool 'D' match earlier at the same venue

In Tokyo

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.