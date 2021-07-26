Brazil two good for Kenya beach volleyball queens

In Tokyo

In their first appearance at the Olympics, Kenya's beach volleyball ladies gave a good account of themselves despite losing to Brazil in straight sets (15-21, 09-21).

Kenya's duo of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha Monday made Brazil's pair of Ana Patricia and Rebecca Silva sweat for their win especially in the first set.

Playing in extreme weather conditions where air and sand temperatures averages 32 degress Celsius, Kenya held their own for a 5-5 tie in the first set before the experienced Brazilians peeled away 11-6, went further ahead 17-11 and sealed the set at 21-15.

Another strong start from Kenya saw them restrict Brazil to only a one-point lead at 6-5 but a nine-point rally from the South Americans saw them lead 15-5 and easily claimed the second set at 21-9.

Kenya return to the Shiokaze Park on Thursday to face another Pool 'D' favourite USA.