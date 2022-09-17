Brave Malkia Strikers go down fighting to Red Star in friendly

In Belgrade, Serbia

Malkia Strikers head coach Luizomar de Moura will hope the defining moments at the FIVB World Championships next week will be nowhere close to what he had to endure on Saturday night as Kenya lost 3-0 (19-25, 19-25, 17-25) to Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade in a friendly match at Kovilovo Sports Centre here.

In crucial moments of the first and second sets, Luizomar watched helplessly as his charges cracked when it mattered most giving away healthy leads to finally settle on the losing end of a contest where he will feel the performance at least deserved a set.

Frantically, he turned to his substitutes in a bid to salvage a set but he will draw encouragement from the fact that Veronica Adhiambo and Gladys Ekaru made their impact felt when called upon.

The Brazilian coach, who is seeking to make history at the World Championships by guiding Kenya to the second round for the first time, will be further encouraged by the fact that his charges matched the Serbian champions at various stages of the match and at times even enjoyed slim leads.

However the manner in which Malkia Strikers withered in crucial stages will certainly be a point for concern with less than a week to the World Championship set to serve off on Friday in Netherlands. Kenya face the hosts in the opener on Friday.

After taking a 14-12 lead in the first set, Kenya forced Red Star coach Ratco Pavlicevic to call for a time out that turned around the hosts’ fortunes.

They recovered and led 18-17 courtesy of Tara Taubner’s side out and Stojic Helena’s ace. With the set level at 19-19, Kenya gave away two free balls when in good offensive positions.

More individual mistakes from Sharon Chepchumba and Mercy Moim in attack saw Red Star open a four point gap at 23-19.

Luizomar summoned Violet Makuto and Veronica Kilabat from the bench but the damage was already done. Isidora Rodic delivered the set point with a routine back slide attack and Taubner sealed the set with an ace for a 25-19 score line.

Just like the opening set, Kenya led 13-11 after an explosive start to the game. Chepchumba, a whirring menace on the right, went wild with her services as Kenya maintained their two-point lead at 16-14.

But that was it as the tale of individual errors set in allowing Red Star to go on a six-point rally and lead 20-16.

Adhiambo replaced Noel Murambi as Kenya desperately sort a side out. She ultimately delivered one with a powerful cross court attack but Red Star were well on course for victory at that point leading 21-17.

Another three-point rally by the home team took them to the set point and Bozica Markovic’s attack through the middle delivered the second set at 25-19.

Both coaches made one substitution each in the third set; Adhiambo starting in place of Murambi for Kenya while Canak Katarina replaced Markovic for Red Star.