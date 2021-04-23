Brave KPA fall to Zamalek in Clubs Championship quarters

Kenya Ports Authority opposite Enock Mogeni (right) spikes the ball against Zamalek during their quarter-finals match of the men's African Clubs Championship at the Zouaoui Indoor Arena in Tunis, Tunisia on April 23, 2021.

  • Kenya's other representatives at the tournament, General Service Unit, were set to take on hosts Esperance de Tunis in another quarter-final tie starting 6pm EAT.

Kenya Ports Authority put up a spirited fight before going down 3-1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13) to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the quarter-finals of the men's African Clubs Championship at the Zouaoui Indoor Arena in Tunis, Tunisia.

