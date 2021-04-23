Brave KPA fall to Zamalek in Clubs Championship quarters

Kenya Ports Authority put up a spirited fight before going down 3-1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13) to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the quarter-finals of the men's African Clubs Championship at the Zouaoui Indoor Arena in Tunis, Tunisia.

Kenya's other representatives at the tournament, General Service Unit, were set to take on hosts Esperance de Tunis in another quarter-final tie starting 6pm EAT.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge said he was happy with their performance and picking a set from former champions was something to be proud of.

Mulinge said they will now focus on finishing in a respective position in the classification matches.

"We outdid ourselves on this one. We made our maiden appearance this year and reaching the last eight was amazing," said Mulinge.

"And again, the effort to try and match up to our opponents today was noticeable. We went to the match with an open mind and our plan was to do our best and leave a mark and I'm glad we achieved it."

KPA booked a last eight slot thanks to victories against Rukinzo (Burundi) 3-0 and Armee Patriotique Rwandaise 3-2, though they lost to home side Esperance in Pool "D".

In another quarterfinals result, Swehly (Libya) defeated Nemostar of Uganda 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-19) to qualify for the semifinal for the fifth time in a row.