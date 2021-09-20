Braeburn dominate Kiambu Invitational swimming competition

Top swimmers Tabuka Bifwoli and Victoria Okumu inspired their team, Braeburn Swimming Club, to victory after dominating their categories at the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) Kiambu Invitational Championship held at Regis School in Kiambu County Sunday.

In the two-day event which attracted 520 swimmers, Bifwoli splashed to victory in Boys 16 & Over 50 SC Meter Backstroke, 50 SC Meter Butterfly, 100 SC Meter Freestyle and 50 SC Meter Butterfly.

Bifwoli swam the Boys 16 & Over 100 SC Meter Freestyle in 56.20 seconds followed by team-mate Jesse Onyach (59.22) and Katiechi Winstone from Mec High School Swim Team (1:01.68).

The 18-year-old also clinched the Boys 16 & Over 50 SC Meter Butterfly in 26.74 seconds ahead of Collins Jerry from Sunrise Bay Swim School (28.70) and Backstroke in 29.17 followed by Ronnie Muchoki of Zefish Aquatics (32.22) and Jerry (33.15).

Okumu finished on top of the chart in Girls 16 & Over 50 SC Meter Breaststroke and 50 SC Metre Butterfly. She won the Girls 16 & Over 100 SC Meter Freestyle in one minute and 2.18 seconds.

Braeburn won the men and women overall titles with 450 points followed by Crawford International School (249) and Poseidon Swimming Club (130).

Bifwoli said he has set his eyes on the 14th CANA African Swimming & Open Water Championships slated for October 11-17 in Accra, Ghana.

“I did quite well, got my personal best in 50m and 100m backstroke, but not as I wanted. At the moment, I’m preparing for the Africa Junior Championship in Ghana. I had challenges in training during the pandemic as there was no open pool and I had to focus on cycling and running just to keep fit,” said Bifwoli, who bagged gold in boys' 15 to 16 years 100 metres butterfly at the CANA Zone Three two years ago.

On her part, Okumu, 17, said her performance was average in the Kiambu gala. However, she noted that she did not post good times in most of her events because she had not swam as much due to the coronavirus pandemic.