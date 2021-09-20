Braeburn dominate Kiambu Invitational swimming competition

Tabuka Bifwoli

Tabuka Bifwoli in action during the Kiambu Invitational Swimming Championships held at Regis school on September 19,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • On her part, Okumu, 17, said her performance was average in the Kiambu gala. However, she noted that she did not post good times in most of her events because she had not swam as much due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • “I’m training hard to get to where I used to be before the pandemic struck. I will try to qualify for the Commonwealth Games or World Championships slated for next year. I want to focus more on training hard while balancing school life,” she said.

Top swimmers Tabuka Bifwoli and Victoria Okumu inspired their team, Braeburn Swimming Club, to victory after dominating their categories at the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) Kiambu Invitational Championship held at Regis School in Kiambu County Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.