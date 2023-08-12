Zetech Sparks win Sterling Super Challenge Cup opener

Zetech Sparks are using the Sterling Challenge Cup to prepare for the 2023 Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League.

Zetech started off their Sterling Super Challenge Cup campaign with a 49-22 victory over Lady Titans. The opening Pool "B" match was played at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday.

"We need to prepare well to improve on our second position after losing 3-0 to Kenya Ports Authority in the play-offs final last season," coach Maurice Obilo said.

Zetech, who had three players in Kenya's 3x3 women's national team which recently qualified for World Cup, gave Titans a run for their money leading 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Lady Titans trailed 29-12 at the break.

Coach Moses Musebe's strategy to run his offense through forward Elsie Njonjo failed to to click as Titans went down 8-4 in a low scoring third quarter.

Zetech tightened their defense and used their experience to outscore Lady Titans 12-6 in the last quarter.

Everline Nabwire scored a game-high 10 points and Njoroge hit eight for Zetech Sparks, who will meet TH3 Swish on Sunday from 10am. Lady Titans to face Africa Nazarene University starting at 2pm.

Storms made a bright start in Pool "A" with a 33-26 victory over Dynamites in their opener. Storms will take on Noga on Sunday at 11am with Dynamites locking horns with Equity Hawks from 12pm.

In the men's Pool "A" opener, Division One side Snipers rocked ANU 35-28 after leading 22-12 at the break. Snipers stretched to a 9-9 tie in third quarter before they were overpowered 7-4 by the basket hungry students.

Coach Ancette Wafula, who is also Kenya's national team assistant coach, said: "I'm happy with the victory which is an indicator that we are getting ready for the new season."

Snipers were knocked out 3-1 by Strathmore University in the 2022 play-offs semi-final.

Snipers will play National Bank on Sunday at 1pm while ANU face Hoop Tribe from 4pm.

The winners of the fifth edition of Sterling Super Challenge Cup will pocket Sh50,000, runners up Sh30,000 while third-placed teams will get Sh20,000.

Sunday's fixtures

Twende v Pirates (9am), TH 3 Swish v Zetech Sparks (10am), Storms v Noga (11am), Equity Hawks v Dynamites (12pm), NBK v Snipers (1pm), ANU v Lady Titans (2pm), Pirates v University of Nairobi(3,pm), Hoop Tribe b ANU (4pm), Mustangs v Dockers (5pm)



