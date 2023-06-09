The belt will remain in Nairobi, Achieng warns Soledad

Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) champion Kenya’s Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng and Edith Soledad of Argentina have promised a beautiful show when they slug for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Women's World super lightweight title in Nairobi on Saturday.

The 10-round contest that will be supported by five under-card bouts will be held at the Charter Hall, Nairobi, starting at 6.30pm.

The event is being staged under Box Gals Promotion courtesy of the Nairobi City County Government, Sarova Hotels among others.

During the weigh-in at the Sarova Stanley, Achieng weighed 62.7 kilogrammes while Soledad tilted 62.1kgs.

“I can’t promise a knockout but I want to assure Kenyans and my fans across the world that this belt will remain at home in Nairobi,“ said the 34-year-old Achieng, who has 15 wins and two losses (15-2-0).

Achieng said that she had done all that she could to prepare for this bout with her long time coach Alfred “Priest” Analo.

“I call on everyone to turn up...Soledad has met others but she is yet to encounter the Angel of War and I will officially welcome her in the ring with a classy show,” Achieng.

“I can’t come all the way from Argentina to lose...one goes to war to win and I am here for that,” said the 42-year-old Soledad, who has 17 wins, 13 losses and a draw in her career.

Soledad, who is in Africa for the first time, and comes from a family of boxers, is a former unified featherweight world champion, having held the World Boxing Association (WBA) female title from 2013 to 2016 and the World Boxing Council (WBC) female title from 2015 to 2016.

Soledad’s parents Mario Edgardo "El Tordo" Matthysse and Doris Steinbach are former boxers alongside her two brothers Walter Dario, 44, and Lucas Martin, 40.

Her sister, Jennifer, is the only member of the family who is not a professional fighter.

Lucas is the most accomplished, having held the WBA (Regular) welterweight title in 2018 and the WBC interim super lightweight title from 2012 to 2013.

“We have a rich boxing history but my focus is on the fight with Achieng whom I respect a lot. She is powerful and aggressive,” said Soledad, a mother of three daughters, who is also married to a former professional boxer Mario Navares. Her eldest daughter Milagros, 23, has also taken up boxing.

“Basically our families have 14 professional boxers,” said Soledad, who embraced boxing at the age of 24 and is fondly known as “The Lion.”

“I hope to visit the Nairobi National Park and get to see the lions and giraffes. They are my favourite animals.”

Under-card rooster

Beatrice Akoth v Nicholine Achieng (Super featherweight)

Pracides Anyango v Joyce Awino (light welterweight)

Mamboleo Omari Mustafa v John Juma Oloo (light welterweight)

Brian Marvin Ochola v Dan Oluoch (Welterweight)

Fred Nyakesha v David Omollo (Light welterweight)