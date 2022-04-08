Wanjiru, Karanja punch their way to gold in Kinshasa

The national boxing team, Hit Squad collected two gold medals, a silver and bronze on Friday night at the ongoing Africa Zone III Boxing Championships in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

David Karanja handed Kenya its second gold medal in flyweight, moments after lightweight Teresia Wanjiru had opened the count.

Karanja outclassed home boxer Bakora Kalongo 3-2, just as Elizabeth Akinyi settled for silver in middleweight after losing to Mave Kyangebeni from DRC.

Wanjiru edged out home boxer Raissa Djofa to claim gold on Friday night.

Wanjiru’s victory came moments after defending champion Elly Ajowi settled for bronze in super heavyweight after he lost to home boxer Umaga Bakola in the semi-finals.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare had earlier on led more Kenyan boxers to reach the final.

Also to cruise through to the final on Friday were Shaffi Bakari in bantamweight and Samuel Njau in featherweight.