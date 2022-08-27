Seasoned boxers floored in Africa Championships qualifiers

Nairobi pugilists Steve Olang' and Robert Okaka Saturday upset seasoned Internationals to win their final bouts during the national selection for the Africa Boxing Championships at the Kaloleni Social Hall, Nairobi.

Olang' dominated to stun Africa Zone III bronze medallists Joseph Shigali of Kenya Police Service 3-0 to claim victory in the welterweight bout.

Shigali had to receive some standing count from referee Steve Ndungu in the third and final round after Olang's stinging assault.

"It's such a good feeling when you actually beat an opponent who has represented Kenya many times," said the 25-year-old Olang', who wants to represent the country at the highest international level possible.

Okaka was simply a giant slayer.

After stunning African Games bronze medallist George Cosby Ouma in the semi-finals on Friday, Okaka would stop Francis Ndenga from Kentrack 3-0 in the light heavyweight bout.

"Good tactics and advice from my coach John Ochieng helped me edged out all my opponents," said Okaka. "I knew Ndenga was powerful hence I had to score as I retreated."

Praxides Oduor (left) of Nairobi takes on Stacy Ayoma of Nairobi during Light Welterweight category bout in Africa Boxing Championship qualifiers at Kaloleni Social Hall in Nairobi on on August 27, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

If selected, Okaka vowed to battle to the medal bracket during the Africa Boxing Championships due for September 9 to 16 this year in Maputo, Mozambique.

"It has always been my dream but I hope to polish further on my skills. There is a lot of room for improvement," said the 23-year-old Okaka.

The 2017 Africa champion Nick Okoth (Kenya Defence Forces-KDF), 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare (Police) and Shaffi Bakari (Police) claimed routine wins in their respective finals.

The three boxers are fresh from the just ended Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Okoth edged out Nairobi's Joshua Clive 3-0 in lightweight bout as Ongare silenced Lencer Akinyi from Nairobi 3-0 in minimumweight contest.

Bakari was too good for Michael Ndonga from Nairobi in the bantamweight fray.

In other finals, David Karanja (Police) defeated Kevin Maina (KDF) in flyweight while Veronica Mbithe (KDF) beat Emily Juma (Nairobi) in women's corresponding weight.