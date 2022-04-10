Rampant Hit Squad sign off Zone III tourney in style

Kenyan boxers wrapped up their outing at the Africa Zone III Boxing Championships in the Democratic Republic of Congo in style, winning four gold and two silver medals on the final day on Sunday.

Shaffi Bakari (featherweight), Samuel Njau (flyweight), Elizabeth Andiego (light heavyweight) and Everlyn Akinyi (welterweight) won gold medals in their respective finals.

Lorna Kusa (light middleweight) and Stacy Ayoma (lightweight) settled for silver medals.

Kenya finished with a total of 12 medals; six gold, four silver and two bronze.

Bakari upgraded his last year’s bronze with victory, beating home boxer Bungu Moloko in the featherweight final as Njau silenced another home pugilist Bilongo Massala in flyweight.

Olympian Elizabeth Andiego edged out Malewu Tekasala also from DRC in women’s light heavyweight while Akinyi stopped Kokolo Lembe also from DRC in welterweight.

Kusa went down to Essiane Clotilde from Cameroon with Ayoma failing to scale the final hurdle, losing to Jocelyne Tshamala from DRC.