Ongare, Bakari book final slots in Africa Championships qualifiers

Internationals Christine Ongare and Shaffi Bakari made light work of their opponents Friday to reach the finals of their respective bouts at the ongoing national qualifiers for the Africa Boxing Championships at Kaloleni Social Hall in Nairobi.

Boniface Mogunde, Lorna Kusa and David Karanja also eased through to the finals that will get underway at 2pm at the same venue.

Kenya Police’s Ongare, who is fresh from the just ended Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, edged out Mary Christine from Siaya 3-0 in the minimum weight contest.

Ongare, the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, will now take on Lencer Akinyi from Nairobi in the final. Akinyi brushed aside Vihiga’s Jane Wangari 3-0 for the explosive date with Ongare.

Also fresh from Commonwealth Games, Bakari of Police stopped Vihiga’s Silas Wandera 3-0 to reach the bantamweight final. Bakari will take on the winner between Nairobi’s Michael Donga and Kombo Mwinyi of Mombasa.

Mogunde (Police) beat Kenya Defence Force’s (KDFs) Lucky Nyiro 3-0 and will slug Chris Orengo from Mombasa in the light middleweight bout. Orengo sailed through after the referee stopped the contest to save compatriot Fredrick Masika.

Kusa, boxing for Nairobi, proved supreme in light middleweight when she forced the referee to stop her contest with Friza Auko from KDF.

Karanja from Police was too good for Nairobi’s Lawrence Owino whom he beat 3-0 to book the flyweight final berth with Kevin Maina from KDF. Maina outclassed Maurice Irungu from Githurai 44 3-0 in the other semi-final contest.

Fredrick Ramogi of KDF will take on Elly Ajowi of Police in the super heavyweight final. Ramogi beat Felix Omondi from Kisumu for a date with Ajowi, who had a bye to the final.