Okoth, Onyango seperated at weigh-in ahead of bout

Kenya’s Denzel Okoth and his opponent Ignatius Onyango from Uganda almost went bare knuckles at their weigh-in ahead of their World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) Supreme Africa super middleweight title fight on Saturday in Nairobi.

Okoth, the reigning Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania middleweight champion, will face Onyango in a 10-round title bout sponsored by Solid Rock Promotion starting at 6pm at Charter Hall.

Things almost went out of hand when Ignatius stepped in front of Okoth during the face-off for the press photos after the weigh-in at Hill Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Related Rayton Okwiri defeats Chikodi Makawa to win Waba Middleweight title Boxing

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) deputy secretary Julius Odhiambo had to swiftly step in after Okoth pushed Onyango out of his way with the Ugandan charging at him.

“Only cowards behave that way at weigh-in. I will teach him a lesson” said the 22-year-old Okoth, who has won all his three bouts in his professional career. “I have not watched him fight but let him be prepared.”

Okoth last fought on May 13 in Nairobi when he outclassed Uganda’s Kenneth Lukyamuzi in a unanimous decision.

“I have prepared for the last three months and I am in a better shape than before,” said Denzel, who has been refining under coaches, the 1994 Commonwealth Games heavyweight champion Omar Kasongo and Sila Sly.

Okoth was also quick to call out former Africa Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri. “I want to fight him next...let him face me,” said Okoth, who weighed 80 kilogrammes while Onyango was at 78kg.

Okwiri beat Malawian Chikodi Makawa in a unanimous decision to claim the vacant WABA Supreme Africa middleweight title at the Nyayo National Stadium on September 4.

Onyango, 29, claimed that Okoth has been fighting "weak opponents" and vowed to send him to the canvas. “Denzel might have won the last bout against Lukyamuzi but a weak left hook sent him to the canvas,” said Ignatius. “I wish the bout was now but let him prepare for full rounds of boxing lessons.”

In his last bout, Onyango, who has five wins and a loss, beat fellow countryman Odoi Taaf in a non-title bout at the Sarit Centre Expo on August 19.

Solid Rock Promotion's Mike Odongo said that the title fight has eight undercard bouts featuring boxers from Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mauritius.

KPBC chairman Reuben Ndolo said that this is the second WABA continental title bout to take place in Kenya after the Okiwiri-Makawa fight night.

"I am glad too that more young boxers are turning professional like Denzel," said Ndolo, who promised more promotions and big title shots.

1. Denzel Okoth (kenya) v Ignatius Onyango (Uganda) WABA super middleweight-(10 rounds)

2. Martin Achebi (Kenya) v Boaz Odinga (Kenya) welterweight-four rounds

3. Gabriel Ochieng (Kenya) v Majibu Kabugo (Uganda) featherweight - six rounds

4. Jean Collins (Mauritius) v Paul Kimani (Kenya) light welterweight- four rounds

5. Emmanuel Chivoli (kenya) v McGregory Ochieng (Kenya) light welterweight- four rounds

6. James Mugeni (Kenya) v Christopher Osicho (featherweight)- four rounds

7. Lucien Botumbe (DRC) v Dennis Ouma (Uganda) super middleweight- six rounds

8. Brian Munyolo (Kenya\) v Amos Toret (Kenya) welterweight- welterweight -four rounds