Okoth, Njau reach semis as Ongare is eliminated

`Defending champion Nick "Commander" Okoth (lightweight) and compatriot Samuel Njau (featherweight) are through to the semi-finals of their respective bouts at the ongoing Africa Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Elite Championships in Maputo, Mozambique.

Africa bronze medallists Shaffi Bakari (bantamweight) and Christine Ongare (minimumweight) journey ended at the quarter-finals after they lost to superior opponents.

Okoth subjected Jean Jerry Ziggy from Mauritius to a flurry of blows to receive the count in the second round before winning 5-0.

Njau was the better boxer before claiming victory after the referee stopped the bout in the second round to rescue Aly Badra Doumbouya of Guinea.

Some swift combinations from Njau saw Doumbouya receive counts in the first and second round before the referee halted the contest.

Okoth will now face top seeded Walid Tarzout from Algeria for a place in the final while Njau takes on Ben Banda from Zambia also in the semi-final. The matches will be played Thursday.

Ongare lost to Margaret Tembo of Zambia on points 4-1 while Bakari took two standing counts in the first and second round before losing to George Molwantwa of Botswana unanimously.

Njau and Okoth are assured of medals and at least Sh300,000 each for reaching the medal bracket.