No gold for Kenya as Africa Boxing Championships end in Maputo

Hopes of Kenya winning gold at the Africa Boxing Confederation Championships diminished when Nick "Commander" Okoth and Samuel Njau lost in their respective finals on Saturday in Maputo.

Okoth, who was the defending champion, lost to Andrew Chilata from Zambia in a unanimous decision in the lightweight.

Making his maiden appearance at the continental event, Njau took home boxer Rugoberto Sigauque full rounds before losing the featherweight final.

Okoth and Njau, the Africa Zone III champion, pocketed Sh600,000 each besides the silver medals with their opponents going home Sh1.2million richer.

Kenya finished the championships with four medals; three silver and one bronze.

Elizabeth Andiego had handed Kenya silver in heavyweight earlier on Saturday while Boniface Mogunde claimed bronze in light middleweight on Thursday.

Kenya was represented by eight boxers in the championships that was taking place for the first time since 2017.

Shaffi Bakari (bantamweight) and Christine Ongare's (minimumweight) journey ended at the quarter-finals while Amina Martha (bantamweight) and David Karanja (flyweight) exited in the first round.