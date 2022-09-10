'Commander' Okoth leads Hit Squad to Africa mission

Medals winners will for the first time get cash rewards at the Africa Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Elite Boxing Championships starting Sunday in Maputo, Mozambique.

AFBC will spend an estimated $500,000 (Sh60 million) in cash rewards in the championships that will feature 13 men and 12 women categories.

The previous 2017 championships held in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, featured 10 men and eight women categories.

The gold medallists of the continental championships will get $10,000 (Sh 1.2m), the silver medallists $5,000 (Sh600,000), while those who claim bronze in all of the weight categories can expect $2,500 (Sh300,000).

Kenya, which is being represented by eight boxers; five men and three women, is among 27 seven nations that will compete in the 10-day championships.

Precisely, 211 boxers including 64 women and 147 men will slug it out in the championships that is being held after five years.

The draw and the opening ceremony were due for Saturday before paving way for the start of the action on Sunday.

Defending champion Nick “Commander” Okoth perhaps has the most difficult task with his lightweight category being the most crowded with close to 17 entries.

Okoth, who is fresh from the Commonwealth Games, beat Algerian Reda Benbaziz, who was then the defending champion, to win gold in Congo.

Others in the Kenyan team are Shaffi Bakari, who claimed bronze in light flyweight in Congo, will now slug in bantamweight with David Karanja, Samuel Njau and Boniface Mogunde taking the ring in fly, feather and light middleweight respectively.

Christine Ongare, the bronze medallist in flyweight from Congo will battle in minimumweight with Amina Martha and Elizabeth Andiego squaring it out in bantam and middleweight respectively.

Okoth, Bakari, Ongare and Andiego are fresh from participating in the Commonwealth Games in July in Birmingham and also represented Kenya at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships in May this year in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Kenyans failed to go past their opening matches in both events.

Some exciting moment awaits in the women’s contests that will have five medallists from the world event in Istanbul.

They include Alcinda Panguane and Rady Adosinda Gramane, who claimed silver and bronze in light middleweight and middleweight respectively. They are favourites to win their categories.

Besides Andiego and Gramane, the middleweight category has also attracted defending champion Clotilde Essiane from Cameroon. Essiane beat Amina Ettir from Morocco to win the title in 2017.

Algerian powerful Imane Khelif, a silver medallist in light welterweight in Istanbul, is favourite to win gold in her category in Maputo alongside compatriot Ichrak Chaib, who earned bronze in welterweight in Istanbul.