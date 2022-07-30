Nick Okoth knocked out of Commonwealth Games

In Birmingham

Veteran Kenyan boxer Nick “Commander” Okoth is out of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Okoth, who was the first Kenyan boxer in the ring, lost to Guyanese boxer Keevin Allicock in the round of 32 in the featherweight bout on Saturday.

All the five judges scored 30-27 each in favour of the Guyanese boxer.

Okoth won bronze for the country in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Dehli, India.

Shaffi Bakari will be the second Kenyan in the ring, taking on Rukmal Prasanna from Sri Lanka in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Kenyan female boxers, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare and Elizabeth Andiego, who were given byes to the quarter-finals, will be in action on Wednesday.

Ongare, the first Kenyan female boxer to win a medal at the "Club" Games, will face Priyanka Dhillon from Canada in the minimum-weight.

Andiego, who is making her second appearance at the Commonwealth Games, will take on the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Caitlin Parker from Australia in the middleweight quarter-final contest.

Meanwhile, Kenya crushed Sri Lanka 21-8 in their Pool “A” opening match of the women’s 3x3 basketball before losing to Australia 25-15.

The Kenyans will meet Scotland on Sunday at 7.35pm, in a match they must win to have the hopes of making it to the quarter-finals.