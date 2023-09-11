Mixed results for Kenyan boxers in 2024 Olympic qualifiers

Kenya’s heavyweight champion Peter Abuti is through to the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics Games Africa qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

Abuti beat Egypt’s Hazem Kandili in their first round of their contest on Monday, reviving some hopes after five Kenyan boxers were hounded out of the qualifiers.

Abuti will meet Gabriel Albino Julio of Mozambique in the quarter-finals scheduled for Wednesday in the Senegalese capital.

Julio sent Gabonese Arignany Londji packing in their first round contest.

Boniface Mogunde, who has registered a stunning victory on Saturday, and the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Christine Ongare are among the boxers out of the race for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Pauline Chege lost her quest on Monday, while Amina Martha and Ethan Maina exited on Sunday in points decisions.

Chege lost to home pugilist Diallo Mariatou on split decision in their featherweight contest.

A day after knocking out the 2016 Rio Olympic Games bronze medallist Morocco's Mohamed Rabii, who is also the Africa champion, Mogunde lost to unknown Michael Pakela of Lesotho in light middleweight.

The defeat saw Mogunde, the national boxing team deputy skipper, fail to reach the quarterfinals.

Ongare succumbed to Tunisia's Wafa Hafsi in flyweight, while Martha was outboxed by the 2022 Africa boxing champion Sara Haghighat-Joo of Sierra Leone in bantamweight.

Lightweight Ethan Maina lost to Lesotho's Monaheng Khebe to see Kenya remain with seven boxers-four men and three women - in the championships. Two more Kenyan boxers were to battle in the second session on Monday night.

Friza Anyango was to meet Senegal's Mbaye Awa Cheikh in welterweight with flyweight David Karanja taking on Namibia's Trofimus Johannes Nondakafa.