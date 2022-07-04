Mike Sonko comes to the aid of legendary boxer Conjestina Achieng

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has rescued legendary boxer Conjestina Achieng' and took her to Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital in Miritini for treatment.

Ms Achieng’ was driven by Sonko from her home in Siaya to the hospital on Monday following a request from family of the former boxer.

After admission, Mr Sonko committed to continue supporting Ms Achieng after recovering as her family had requested.

“I was approached by Conjestina’s son, Charlton Otieno, who reached out to me requesting for his help as he decried financial constraints in the family. We do not want this to continue in the future and that is why we have agreed with the family we shall offer her employment after discharged,” said Mr Sonko.

Mr Sonko said he will work closely with different sports stakeholders to ensure she is engaged after she is discharged.

“We cannot allow our legend to go back in the same environment after recovery, we shall work with different people to ensure she is engaged after recovering treatment and rebuilds her life,” said Mr Sonko.

At the facility, the founder of Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital Amina Abdalla said the boxer will undergo rehabilitation free of charge, but asked the government to come to the aid of other Kenyans suffering from mental illness.

“We have about 94 patients in our facility but the challenge is getting medication since I only depend on partners to accommodate the patients. We are asking the government and other well-wishers to come and support us rehabilitate the patients,” said Ms Amina.

The 44-year-old former IBF mdidleweight champion’s health has deteriorated since 2011 when she was diagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder.