Kenyans suffer losses in AIBA Boxing tourney

Nick Okoth
Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Kenyans Boniface Mogunde (Light Middleweight) and Hezron Maganga (Cruiserweight) will take on Alban Beqiri (Albania) and Riyad Alhindawi (Jordan) on Wednesday.
  • “I don’t know much about my opponent apart from the country he comes from, but I’ve prepared well and I’m ready to dominate. With God everything is possible. I’m hoping for a victory,” said Mogunde.

Kenyan boxers David Karanja and Victor Odhiambo have attributed their preliminary round losses at the 2021 AIBA Boxing Men World Championship in Serbia to inexperience

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.