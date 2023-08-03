Kenyan trio wins bronze at Africa Boxing Championships

The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare, Shaffi Bakari and Amina Martha on Thursday settled for bronze medals at the ongoing Africa Boxing Confederation Championships in Yaoundé.

This is the second time Ongare and Bakari are claiming bronze in the event after they lost in the semi-finals of their respective events during the 2017 continental championships in Brazzaville, Congo.

Ongare was sent packing by the world bronze medallist Yasmin Mouttaki from Morocco in the minimumweight semi-final contest. Mouttaki will now meet defending champion Fatiha Mansouri of Algeria in the final on Saturday.

Mansouri beat Wafa Hadi from Tunisia to set up the final showdown with Mouttaki.

Martha lost to Africa silver medallist Fatma Abdelkader of Algeria on points in their bantamweight contest.

Abdelkader will take on Widad Bertal in the final on Saturday after the Moroccan edged out Benilde Macarinque from Mozambique in the other semi.

It was disappointment for Bakari after he was declared unfit by the team doctor to fight, a move that handed his Moroccan Azoui a walkover to the bantamweight final.

Bakari is unwell.

Azoui will face Franck Mombey of Gabon in the final after he outclassed Senegalese Pape Sow Mamadou in the semi.

The Kenyans will pocket US$ 5,000 (Sh710,000) each for their bronze medal exploits.

The gold medal winners will earn US$15,000 (Sh2.13 million) while silver medallists will go home US$10,000 (Sh1.42 million) richer.