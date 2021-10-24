Kenyan boxers looking to end medals drought 

  • Olympian Elly Ajowi, 38, is also returning for the third time after featuring at the 2009 (Milan) and 2013 (Almaty, Kazakhstan) editions. 
  • Kenya has not won a fight in the last three editions. The team’s best performance recently was during the 2013 championships in Almaty where Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri defeated Australian Daniel Lewis and Erkinbek Bolothek from Kyrgyzstan 3-0.

Kenya hopes to end a 43-year medal drought when the AIBA World Boxing Championships gets underway at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia Monday.

