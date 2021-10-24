Kenyan boxers looking to end medals drought 

Kenya hopes to end a 43-year medal drought when the AIBA World Boxing Championships gets underway at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia Monday.

A team of 13 boxers left the country on Thursday for the biennial tournament which runs until November 6, and 105 countries are at the event. The official draw and opening ceremony was to be held Sunday night.

Captain Nicholas “Commander” Okoth is making his third appearance in the global contest.

He was in the “Hit Squad” at the 2009 edition in Milan, Italy and in the 2017 team which competed in Hamburg, Germany.

The 38-year-old has represented Kenya at the Olympics twice; in 2008 in Beijing and in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Olympian Elly Ajowi, 38, is also returning for the third time after featuring at the 2009 (Milan) and 2013 (Almaty, Kazakhstan) editions.