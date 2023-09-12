Kenyan boxers eye semi-final slots in Olympic Qualifiers

Kenyan boxers Peter Abuti (heavyweight), David Karanja (flyweight) and Friza Anyango (welterweight) face moments of reckoning Wednesday in the their chase for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games tickets in Dakar, Senegal.

The trio face tricky opponents in their respective quarter-finals of the Africa Olympic Qualifiers at the Dakar Arena seeking inspiration from their emphatic victories on Monday.

Abuti meets Gabriel Albino Julio of Mozambique, Karanja plays Tunisian Eddine Zidi, a familiar opponent, while Anyango trades the leather with Democratic Republic of Congo’s Brigitte Mbabi, the 2022 Africa silver medallist.

Abuti dominated Egypt's Egypt’s Hazem Kandili on his way to a unanimous 5-0 victory to set up Julio, who stopped Gabonese Arignany Londji in the first round.

“I take courage in my fight with Julio. I had prepared well for this tournament and nothing will distract me from my ultimate dream, “said Abuti, adding that their preparations in Cuba were God-sent since the place has similar hot weather conditions like Dakar.

“No relenting on my road to Paris.”

Anyango was over the moon after finally chalking her maiden international win, stopping Senegalese Cheick Mbaye in the second round.

“I know Mbabi is an experienced boxer but I am going for a similar performance,” said Anyango.

It was a top-quality physical contest as Karanja stopped Tuuyen Johannes from Namibia in a split decision that left the Kenyan corner sighing with relief amidst celebrations.

With the bout tied after the second round, Johannes came all out in attack as Karanja pushed with the body punches that dropped his guard.

"Johannes had a good reach but I had to deploy my skills to outwit him. Our training in Cuba and also listening to coaches helped,” said Karanja, declaring that he is ready for Zidi.

Kenya's Fredrick Ramogi is up against Moroccan Frissee Mohammed in the quarter-finals of the super heavyweight contest.

Hit Squad skipper Elizabeth Andiego battles Ghanaian Sathoud Omella in the women's middleweight quarter-final battle.

Boniface Mogunde, who has registered a stunning victory on Saturday, and the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Christine Ongare exited the championships on Monday.

A day after knocking out the 2016 Rio Olympic Games bronze medallist Morocco's Mohamed Rabii, who is also the Africa champion, Mogunde lost to unknown Michael Pakela of Lesotho in light middleweight.

Ongare succumbed to Tunisia's Wafa Hafsi in flyweight, while Amina Martha was outboxed by 2022 Africa boxing champion Sara Haghighat-Joo of Sierra Leone in bantamweight.