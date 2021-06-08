Kenyan boxer Okwiri signs multi-million deal with US-based stable

Africa Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri has signed a five-year contract with US-based Raynelo Boxing Management.

Okwiri disclosed that the deal will see him get at last five fights annually and US$ 50,000 (Sh5 million) for a title fight and US$ 10,000 (Sh1 million) for a non-title bout.

Okwiri, who celebrated his 35th birthday on May 26, entered into the deal with Raynelo Boxing Management owner Nelson Lopez Junior upon arrival in Florida on May 29.

“I think it’s a reasonable deal for me since he has promised to get me some televised shows which could boost my rating in case I win bouts,” said Okwiri, who is preparing for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International middleweight title in August this year in Nairobi.

Okwiri’s title bout will be the main event of the international betting company, 22Bet extravaganza, where former world boxing heavyweight champion Mike “Iron Mike” Tyson will feature in an exhibition bout.

“I never stopped training even when the sporting activities were stopped in March last year owing to Covid-19," said Okwiri, who had returned to amatuer ranks to take a shot at the Tokyo Olympic qualification, but proved unsuccessful.

Okwiri failed to qualify from the Africa Boxing qualifying tournament held in February 2020.