Kenyan boxer Okwiri signs multi-million deal with US-based stable

Africa Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri poses a Sh350,000 dummy cheque during the unveiling of his sponsorship deal with 22 Bet on May 14, 2021 in Nairobi.


Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okwiri failed to qualify from the Africa Boxing qualifying tournament held in February 2020.
  • “I have five years in boxing and I have to give it my best. I have been in the game since 2002 and age isn’t on my side,” said Okwiri, who has five wins and a draw at the porefessional level. 

Africa Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri has signed a five-year contract with US-based Raynelo Boxing Management.

