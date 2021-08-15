Kenyan boxer Okwiri hits Colombian Munoz to extend record

Kenya's middleweight boxing champion Rayton 'Boom Boom' Okwiri extended his undefeated record to seven fights after he knocked out Fidel Alexander Monterrosa Munoz in the second of the scheduled eight rounds non-title bout on Saturday night in Portland, US.

In his first fight since June 2019 when he outclassed Tanzanian Hussein Itaba via TKO in Nairobi, Okwiri, 35, sent the 33-year-old Colombian to the canvas three times.

The Africa Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion pounded Munoz into submission for his sixth victory - fifth in a row – and one draw since he turned professional in February 2017.

Okwiri was in a no-nonsense mood. He carried the fight to his Colombian opponent, who made three trips to the canvas after being caught with a staggering left punch for the referees to step in round two to save him from further punishment.

Okwiri, who reached the Round of 16 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, had trained for about three months in the US after leaving the country in May.

He is now based in Boston on a five-year managerial contract with Raynelo Management who are partners with Reyes Boxing Inc.

In the five-year contract he signed with Nelson Lopez Junior’s Raynelo Boxing Management in June this year, Okwiri disclosed that he will get at last five fights annually and pocket Sh5 million (USD 50,000) for a title fight and Sh1 million (USD 10,000) for a non-title bout.

Kenya’s national boxing team head coach Benjamin Moses was elated with Okwiri’s performance. He attributed the win of the Kenya Prisons officer to hard work.