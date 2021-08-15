Kenyan boxer Okwiri hits Colombian Munoz to extend record

Rayton Okwiri

Olympian Rayton Okwiri during a training session at the Kaloleni Social Hall on December 11, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s national boxing team head coach Benjamin Moses was elated with Okwiri’s performance. He attributed the win of the Kenya Prisons officer to hard work.
  • “Okwiri is good, skilled and hardworking and had enough time to train for the fight for about three months. His win is a great motivation to other Kenyans despite our disappointing performance at the Tokyo Olympics. It shows that we are still there as Kenyans and that what our boxers mainly lack is exposure,” added the Hit Squad tactician on Sunday.   

Kenya's middleweight boxing champion Rayton 'Boom Boom' Okwiri extended his undefeated record to seven fights after he knocked out Fidel Alexander Monterrosa Munoz in the second of the scheduled eight rounds non-title bout on Saturday night in Portland, US.

