Kenya to wait longer for a win at Aiba World Championships

Nicholas Okong'o Okoth (right) of Kenya lands a right on Tsendbaatar Erdenebat of Mongolia during the Men's Feather (52-57kg) on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo.

  • Judges Said Moufassir (Morocco), Hyeok Lee (Korea), Steven Masiyambumbi (Zimbabwe) and Roderico Garcia (Guatemala) all scored 30-27 for the Dominican. American Robin Rosario gave Alexis 30-25.  

Kenya’s hopes of winning a fight at the 2021 Aiba Men’s World Championships continued to fade after Olympian Nicholas “Commander” Okoth surrendered 5-0 against Alexis De La Cruz at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia Wednesday night.

