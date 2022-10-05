Kenya's boxing queen Achieng to face Hernandez in Nairobi

Kenya's Commonwealth super lightweight champion Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng’ will not defend her title as planned on October 21 at the Carnivore grounds, Nairobi.

However, Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo disclosed that Achieng will instead fight former World Boxing Council champion (WBC) Melissa “The Shark” Hernandez of Puerto Rico in a non-title fight the same day at the same venue.

Ndolo said Hernandez stepped in after Achieng’s opponent for the Commonwealth title defence, Dinah Hobbs, withdrew with an injury.

Ndolo disclosed that Achieng and Hobbs title fight has been moved to December pending Commonwealth Boxing Council’s (CBS’s) ratification.

“We have communicated with CBC. We can’t have Hernandez box for the title since Puerto Rico isn’t a Commonwealth country,” said Ndolo during the pre-fight press conference at the Maa Hotel in Nairobi.

The 42-year-old orthodox stance boxer from Mayagüez has 39 bouts under her belt, 28 wins, eight losses and three draws (28-8-3). She held the WBC female featherweight title from 2012 to 2013 and challenged once for the WBC female lightweight title in 2011.

Hernandez’s last bout was on May 29 last year when she suffered a fourth round technical knockout to Chantelle Cameron from the United Kingdom in the WBC super lightweight contest.

Achieng, 34, who has 14 wins and two losses, last stepped into the ring when she beat Anisha Basheel in a unanimous decision to win the vacant Commonwealth super lightweight title on October 20 last year.

The press conference was graced by the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ken Ng'ondi, who said that the assembly’s presence in sports will be felt more in Nairobi.

“I promise to support legislation that will support sports and the youth. This is quite a blessing since this is my first public engagement in Nairobi since taking over office,“ said Ng'ondi. “We shall be pushing for good laws, through the MCAs, for the growth of sports since I believe Nairobi is capable of doing well in the field.”

Ndolo commended several sponsors for coming on board to support the extravaganza that is organised by Solid Rock Promotions.

Ndolo hailed Maa Hotels and Suites, Safarilink Airlines, Avenue Healthcare and Homeboyz Entertainment for their support.

Achieng, who has been training for close to one and a half months in Kariobangi North under coach Alfred “Priest” Analo, said she is ready for any bout.

“Preparations are going on well...just polishing and firming up my strength and stamina,” said Achieng, adding that Hernandez is an explosive boxer judging from the bouts they have watched.