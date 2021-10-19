Kenya's Achieng wants a piece of 'overconfident' Basheel in title fight

Kenya’s Sarah Achieng’ has promised her home fans a win when she fights Malawian Anisha Basheel for the Commonwealth super lightweight title in Nairobi on Mashujaa Day on Wednesday.

Achieng’, the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) InterContinental female lightweight champion, said she was ready to dispatch her “overconfident” Commonwealth Female lightweight winner at Charter Hall where two title fights and nine supporting bouts are lined up.

“My opponent is overconfident but I have prepared well. I know this belt is going nowhere,” said Achieng’ during the weigh-in at Charter Hall on Tuesday.

Her coach Alfred Analo aka Coach Priest noted that Achieng’ does her talking with fists inside the ring.

“Although this fight has been postponed several times and Achieng’s opponent changed, we have remained focused. We continued training and we will be ready. Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the time to show who is ripe and who’s not.

“I’m not worried about her opponent who many have touted as stronger and taller because I know Achieng’ will emerge victorious.”

He gave a glimpse of their game plan: “I have told her to avoid putting herself under pressure looking for a knock-out. If a KO comes her way, then it is okay but there is no pressure to go for it.”

Achieng’ was supposed to face Malawian Ruth Chisela who was replaced after the release of her Covid-19 results were delayed.

The Kenyan arrived at the weigh-in three and a half hours late, something that disappointed the Malawi camp.

“It’s embarrassing that weigh-in was supposed to have happened at 10am and it is approaching 1.30pm and the opponent is not here. We don’t know whether she is already scared or what,” fumed Basheel’s coach Clyde Musonda.

Analo blamed her late arrival on KPBC claiming they failed to inform them about the exercise in time. “We got a call from them to come for weigh-in at around midday,” he said.

However, KPBC secretary general Frankline Imbenzi dismissed the accusations saying Achieng’s camp was informed about the exercise on September 19 when signing the fight contract.

Also on the cards is a Super featherweight title bout featuring Kenya’s Victor Wesonga against Zanzibari Ali Bakari.

They will fight in a Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) bout that is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Both Wesonga and Bakari said they will get the better of each other.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) President Reuben Ndolo said 500 fans will be allowed. Entry fee is Sh100.