Kenya's Achieng wants a piece of 'overconfident' Basheel in title fight

Anisha Basheel of Malawi

Commonwealth Boxing Lightweight Champion Anisha Basheel of Malawi throws a jab during a training session at Advance Gym in South B, Nairobi on October 18, 2021. Anisha will face off with Kenya's Sarah Achieng for Commonwealth Boxing Super Lightweight title fight.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Achieng’, the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) InterContinental female lightweight champion, said she was ready to dispatch her “overconfident” Commonwealth Female lightweight winner at Charter Hall where two title fights and nine supporting bouts are lined up
  • Coach Alfred Analo aka Coach Priest noted that Achieng’ does her talking with fists inside the ring
  • Also on the cards is a Super featherweight title bout featuring Kenya’s Victor Wesonga against Zanzibari Ali Bakari

Kenya’s Sarah Achieng’ has promised her home fans a win when she fights Malawian Anisha Basheel for the Commonwealth super lightweight title in Nairobi on Mashujaa Day on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.