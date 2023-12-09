IBA boss Kremlev goes bare knuckles on IOC President Bach

In Dubai

It was gloves off and a full-blooded attack in Dubai on Saturday as flamboyant International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev tore into the International Olympic Committee (IOC), accusing the Olympic movement of neglecting the welfare of athletes.

At the same time, Kremlev announced a million-dollar (Sh155 million) cash award for IBA’s newly introduced title Champions Night fights “so that boxers can make a decent living from the sport.”

Addressing delegates from about 180 national federations at the IBA’s Ordinary Congress at the Emirate’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the 41-year-old Russian maverick moved swiftly to justify his federation’s disagreement with the management of the IOC, accusing the officials of the five rings of “not caring about the welfare of the athletes.”

And speaking exclusively to Nation Sport after the Congress, Kremlev dared the IOC to hand out cash prizes and solid gold medals at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, pledging to host the controversial Friendship Games in Moscow shortly after the Olympics “to give athletes and opportunity to make money.”

Last night, Russia's Olympic champion Albert Batyrgaziev was up against Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba in a 10-round, 60-kilogramme fight at IBA Champions Night series of fights, the first ever IBA title fight with $500,000 (Sh77.4 million) up for grabs for the winner.

Russia's Albert Batyrgaziev (left) faces off with Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba as International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev of Russia looks on with the title belt during the weigh-in ahead of their fight at the IBA Champions Night in Dubai on December 8, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | IBA

And Kremlev said the purse would increase to $1 million (Sh155 million) for a successful title defence next year.

The IBA remains suspended by the IOC and the Olympic body is currently overseeing boxing qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024.

The situation in the sport hasn’t been made any better with the breakaway, West-led World Boxing (WB) rallying to garner support and sneak into the Olympic family with the IBA down on the canvas.

WB held their own Congress in Frankfurt last week and elected Dutchman Boris van der Vorst as its President.

But Kremlev and the IBA are having none of it.

The IBA Board met here on Friday to appraise themselves on the court case between the boxing federation and IOC which is currently at the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS), with Kremlev having earlier said if the decision doesn’t go IBA’s way, then they will escalate the battle to the Swiss Supreme Court.

The latest hearings of the case took place on November 16 with a decision expected early next year.

The IBA, previously known by its erstwhile famous acronym AIBA, has been at loggerheads with the IOC following accusation of management inadequacies, fraudulent judging at competitions and financial impropriety at the boxing body.

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev of Russia acknowledges applause from delegates at the IBA Ordinary Congress at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai on December 9, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | IBA

On June 2 this year an “IOC Comprehensive Report on the Situation of the International Boxing Association” recommended the suspension of IBA from the Olympic movement adding that IBA should also be barred from organising the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“The additional consequence of this situation – that the IBA has not addressed to the satisfaction of the IOC the ongoing concerns around its governance, financial transparency and sustainability and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes – is that the IBA should not organise the Olympic Games LA28 boxing tournament,” the report said.

The IOC had already suspended its recognition of IBA in 2019, citing “long-standing financial, sports integrity and governance issues.”

“The boxers fully deserve to be governed by an international federation with integrity and transparency,” Germany’s IOC President Thomas Bach, a former Olympic fencing competitor, said at the time.

IOC handled the qualification tournaments for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in addition to overseeing the competition itself in Tokyo, with the situation the same for next year’s Paris Olympics.

But Kremlev sees the IOC decisions as a witch-hunt and maintains that IBA have met all conditions set for their return to the Olympics, including clearing over $20 million (Sh3 billion) that previous IBA administrations owed.

Kremlev is, meanwhile, at the heart of Russia’s organisation of the Friendship Games which will be held next September, just before the Paris Olympics.

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev (left) of Russia greets a delegate at the IBA Ordinary Congress at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai on December 9, 2023.

Photo credit: Pool | IBA

The Russian organisers have budgeted over Sh17.4 billion for the games with a pledge to award winners with pure gold medals, a huge departure from the Olympic medals that only contain small amounts of the precious metal.

There is also a prize purse of Sh9.7 billion awaiting the winners at these Moscow Games that are expected to attract about 10,000 athletes from 137 countries.

“We support the Friendship Games, because the Friendship Games are dedicated to the athletes. This a great platform to play, to fight, to make money,” Kremlev told Nation Sport exclusively on Saturday, challenging the IOC to equally include prize money and solid gold medals for their winners in Paris next summer.

“I want the French (Paris) Olympics to become a historic Olympics. I also wish to see pure gold medals and prize money at the Olympic Games in Paris. The International Olympic Committee is obliged to do so,” the 41-year-old close ally of Russia’s President Vladmir Putin said.

“We will demand that all the money they make from boxing be given to the athletes,” he added, encouraging African boxers not to give up the fight.

“I want to wish them (African boxers) good luck and success. I want them never to forget that they are representing their country and they should never give up… all the best to them.”

And delivering a hard-punching keynote address to the IBA Ordinary Congress at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel on Saturday, Kremlev charged at Bach, challenging him to resign “for failing to run the Olympic movement in a transparent way.”

“We can teach him how to do that (manage IOC). He can just leave. There are lots of good people who can take that position that can do it for the athletes and that are ready to defend the athletes and we are not afraid of saying that out loud,” Kremlev said in Russian in his speech that lasted close to 40 minutes.

“Today, there is a lot of mistrust towards International Olympic Committee’s management. There is a lot of mistrust towards the leadership of the IOC, because they are not taking the positions they deserve.

“Why are they trying to interfere with the business of international federations? Turning an Olympic family into a country club?

“We have a Congress here and we are being elected by countries, and each country votes. Why is the President of the International Olympic Committee not being elected by countries, and instead by IOC members? Where is democracy in that? The President of the IOC needs to be chosen by countries. They (countries) need to vote.”

Kremlev said the IBA has been all-inclusive and welcomed countries “that had no opportunity” into the federation, increased cash prizes and tournaments, highlighting instances where boxers had bought property such as houses for their families from boxing earnings.

“When you hear such (rags to riches) stories, then you feel that’s why we are here, that’s why we are working… When there was an earthquake in Turkey, we had boxers who helped the people affected using their prize money… that’s what boxing does to people. That’s what we do.

International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev (right) with Russian boxer Albert Batyrgaziev (left) and Panama's boxing legend Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran during the weigh-in ahead of the IBA Champions Night in Dubai on December 8, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | IBA

“We develop boxing and we support the athletes. We have the prize money and prize funds made available and we have introduced the real, authentic medals… we help smaller countries that have no opportunities whatsoever so that they can take part (in championships).

“I know a lot of Olympic champions who came back home and within a year, they were forgotten, and they became poor, lamenting why they spent half of their lifetime in sport without getting anything in return.

“Why are professional athletes more popular than Olympic champions? Let me answer that: It’s because they make money.

“Today, the leadership of IOC - or let me just give you a real name, (IOC President) Thomas Bach - are not taking positions they deserve and he needs to leave. Because besides corruption and robbery, there is nothing they are doing!

“Look at how they treat their athletes…like gladiators, like slaves! They (athletes) come, they compete, but they are being robbed, they are being stripped of everything they have because these officials want money, and you know where this money is coming from…it's coming because of the athletes. And the athletes are getting nothing.

“Look at the salaries of these officials… One of the American outlets published the salaries of these officials - millions of dollars. They are getting flights and first-class tickets, chartered flights and the Olympic family pays for these tickets, so that these officials and the President Thomas Bach can sleep well and eat well at famous star hotels, and the association pays for that.

“Just imagine these outrageous things! And you know where athletes live? They live together with lice, bugs and in awful conditions.

“In boxing, every time our athletes come for the World Championship, I always insist on having good accommodation and good living conditions for the athletes, because unless the accommodation is great, then there will be no athletes coming to us, and there will be no Olympics.

“Today, the International Olympic Committee pretends to be an Olympic family, but their leadership is not an Olympic family… Or let me just separate the two: Thomas Bach is a thief! He steals from athletes. He has nothing to do with the Olympic movement.

“Some tell me ‘Umar, you are being too critical. You are being too harsh on them. Why are you pressing them so hard?’…. It’s because I’m not afraid. I want everybody to know the truth. I’m not afraid of them. I want sports to be cleaned of this scourge.

“They give reports and say they have made millions of dollars… then give this money to athletes! We will make athletes a part of this big family and we will not be afraid of saying this.”

The Russian vowed to “continue supporting for those rooting for integrity in sport.”

“We have no problem with the Olympic family. We have problems with some individuals and the only individual I’m pointing at right now is the president of the International Olympic Committee. He has his own agenda and he holds a grudge against IBA.”

The Russian’s hard-hitting address caught Dubai hosts off-guard with a government representative at the Congress' opening ceremony quickly unleashing a disclaimer.