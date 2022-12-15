Homakoma dares Achieng' in fiery Commonwealth title fight

Kenya's Commonwealth super lightweight champion Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng’ and challenger Chiedza “Queen Tiger” Homakoma of Zimbabwe traded friendly fire ahead of their Friday night title fight at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

"I promise Kenyans that the title is going nowhere...it will remain here," declared the 34-year-old Achieng as she promised to teach the visitor a boxing lesson.

"I have done enough in training, polishing and firming up my strength and stamina...my body is in great shape, I'm ready to punch to glory,” said Achieng at the weigh-in press conference Thursday at Maa Hotel, Nairobi.

Achieng, a former Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) Inter Continental lightweight champion, won the Commonwealth title when she beat Anisha “The Massacre” Basheel in a unanimous decision on October 20, last year in Nairobi.

Achieng was due to defend the title against Dinah Hobbs on October 21 this year at the Carnivore grounds, but the Australian pugilist withdrew with an injury.

Achieng has been preparing for the title defence for three months in Kariobangi North under coach Alfred “Priest” Analo.

Homakoma, 29, is fresh from losing to Basheel in a split-point decision in a non-title bout on November 17 this year in Durban, South Africa.

"I am not here for vacation but business, which is to take the belt home. I have rectified the mistakes from Basheel’s fight and Achieng should be ready for a good fight," said Homakoma, who will take on Achieng in the 10-round bout.

"I didn't choose boxing, boxing chose me. Boxing has always been in my blood since I was a kid," said Homakoma.

Achieng has 14 wins and two losses while Homakoma has six wins, four losses and two draws.

There will be six support bouts on the cards in the promotion that will get underway at 5pm.

Kenya's Consolata Musanga and Salimat Tibesigwa of Uganda will battle for the Pugilist Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) women's super-bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) President Reuben Ndolo thanked the Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) for sanctioning the bout.

"I urge Kenyans to turn up in numbers to watch these world class fights because the boxers involved have experience," said Ndolo.

Gabriel Ochieng and Augustine Wafula slug it out in a six-round featherweight contest, while Albert Kimani from Kenya will take on Uganda’s Katongote in another six-round featherweight showdown.