Hit Squad finish second in Africa Zone III tourney

The national boxing team, the Hit Squad, finished second with 17 medals; six gold, five silver and six bronze at the Africa Zone III Boxing Championships that ended Saturday in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The hosts finished top with 38 medals; 13 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze, while Cameroon settled third after collecting seven medals; five gold, one silver and one bronze followed by Mauritius with four medals; a gold and three bronze.

Kenyan boxers wrapped up their outing winning four gold and two silver medals on the final day.

Shaffi Bakari (featherweight), Samuel Njau (flyweight), Elizabeth Andiego (light heavyweight) and Everlyn Akinyi (welterweight) won gold medals in their respective finals.

Lorna Kusa (light middleweight) and Stacy Ayoma (lightweight) settled for silver medals.

Bakari, who failed to win a medal last year, was home and dry this time around, beating home boxer Bungu Moloko in the featherweight final as Njau silenced another home pugilist Bilongo Massala in flyweight.

Olympian Elizabeth Andiego, who claimed bronze in middleweight last year, edged out Malewu Tekasala also from DRC to win women’s light heavyweight.

Akinyi stopped Kokolo Lembe also from DRC for the welterweight accolades. Kusa went down to Essiane Clotilde from Cameroon while Ayoma, last year’s bronze medallist, failed to scale the final hurdle, losing to Jocelyne Tshamala from DRC.

Lightweight Teresia Wanjiru had opened the golden charts for Kenya with victory before David "Sanchez'' Karanja won his flyweight final on Saturday.

Their remarkable showing was marked with great improvement from last year’s event where they collected 11 medals; open gold, five silver and seven bronze.

Quite significant was the women’s performance where all the 11 representatives collected medals, setting good ground for selection ahead of the Women’s World Championship due for May this year in Istanbul, Turkey.

Roll of Honour

Gold:

Teresia Wanjiru (Light welterweight), Everlyne Akinyi (Welterweight), Elizabeth Andiego (Light heavyweight), David Karanja (Flyweight), Shaffi Bakari (Bantamweight). Samuel Njau (Featherweight).

Silver

Christine Ongare (Light flyweight), Stacy Ayoma (Lightweight), Victor Odhiambo (Light welterweight), Lorna Kusa (Light middleweight), Elizabeth Akinyi (Middleweight).

Bronze